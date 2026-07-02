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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane joins Cristiano Ronaldo in elite major tournament club after brace vs DR Congo

FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane joins Cristiano Ronaldo in elite major tournament club after brace vs DR Congo

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ANI
Updated At : 02:48 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Atlanta [US], July 2 (ANI): Records continue to tumble for England captain Harry Kane as, following his match-winning brace in a crucial round of 32 clash in the FIFA World Cup against DR Congo, he became just the second player to score 20 or more goals across both the FIFA WC and the Euro Championships.

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Now, as per OptaJoe, Harry's goal count across the FIFA World Cup and the Euro has touched 20, with 13 coming in the World Cup and seven in the Euro Championships. Only the Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo (10 FIFA WC goals and 14 Euro goals) has done better with 24 goals, as per Opta Joe.

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Further solidifying his legacy as one of the most clutch players of this decade in European football, he completed 10 knockout goals in major tournaments (FIFA+ Euro) by European players since Euro 2020, with Kylian Mbappe (7), Dani Olmo, Kasper Dolberg and Goncalo Ramos (3) trailing him, as per Optajoe.

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Coming to the match, a late-stage Harry Kane masterclass, with goals in the 75th and 86th minutes, sunk DR Congo, who dominated a large chunk of the match after Brian Cipenka's opener in the seventh minute. Now, they will be travelling to Mexico for their round of 16 clash at the iconic Azteca venue against Mexico, scheduled for Monday.

Kane etched his name deeper into FIFA World Cup history by overtaking Brazilian legend Pele's World Cup goal tally as his late brace inspired a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Congo DR. With his two strikes, he has 13 FIFA World Cup goals, one more than Pele.

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Also, he surpassed Geoff Hurst (4 goals) for the second-most FIFA WC knockout goals for England, with five. Only Gary Lineker (six) has more FIFA knockout goals than Kane. However, Kane (13) has surpassed Lineker's overall tally of 10 goals.

A tough Mexico test awaits England at the iconic Azteca Stadium on July 6, 5:30 AM IST. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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