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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane says "It's too early to talk about" his World Cup future after England's semis loss

FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane says "It's too early to talk about" his World Cup future after England's semis loss

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ANI
Updated At : 06:08 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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Atlanta [US], July 16 (ANI): England captain Harry Kane said it is too soon to decide whether the FIFA World Cup 2026 was his final appearance at football's biggest stage. Following England's heartbreaking 2-1 semifinal defeat to Argentina on Wednesday (local time), Kane stressed that he will continue to take his international future "year by year" rather than looking too far ahead.

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The result sent Argentina into the World Cup 2026 final, where they will face Spain on Sunday, July 19 (local time), while England's hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966 came to a heartbreaking end.

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In a video posted by DAZN Football on X, Kane said it is too early to decide on his World Cup future, adding that he will assess things year by year. He emphasised his love and pride for playing for England and said he is focused on recovering from the team's latest heartbreaking defeat.

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"It's too early to talk about that. You know me as a person, it's always just about taking it year by year and how I feel. And, look, the England national team is my pride and joy, it's what I love to do most, more than anything. Obviously four years is a long way away and I'm 33 in the summer, but as you see on the other end, with Leo (Messi) there, he's still performing at the highest level. So yeah, I never want to put a limit on these things. I'll address every situation as they come, but for now it's just about processing another tough loss with this team," he said in a video posted by DAZN Football on X.

Defending champions Argentina produced a stunning late comeback to defeat England 2-1 in the semifinal. The first half was a tightly contested battle, with both teams fighting for midfield control and creating limited clear chances. England eventually broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Anthony Gordon finished Morgan Rogers' cross to put the Three Lions ahead.

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After taking the lead, England dropped deeper defensively, allowing Argentina to build pressure. The defending champions responded strongly, with Jordan Pickford making key saves and Alexis Mac Allister hitting the post before Argentina found the equaliser. In the 85th minute, Enzo Fernandez struck after receiving a pass from Lionel Messi to level the match.

Argentina completed their comeback in stoppage time when Messi delivered a cross for Lautaro Martinez, who headed home the winner. Despite England's late efforts, Argentina held on to reach the final. England will now face France in the third-place match, while Argentina will meet Spain for the title. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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