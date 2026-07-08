FIFA World Cup 2026: Henderson on "road to speedy recovery" from wrist injury, says England teammate

Kansas City [US], July 8 (ANI): England's Marc Guehi said that teammate Jordan Henderson is "on the road for a speedy recovery" after he injured his wrist while celebrating his side's win over Mexico in their round of 16 FIFA World Cup clash at Azteca.

Advertisement

Henderson will reportedly miss the remainder of the ongoing FIFA World Cup due to a wrist injury sustained while celebrating his side's landmark 3-2 win over Mexico in the round of 16 clash at the iconic Azteca, leaving him needing surgery.

Advertisement

As per a report from The Athletic cited by Goal.com, a surgery looks like a necessary option, but it is not clear for how long he will be sidelined or whether he will go under the knife.

Advertisement

The win over Mexico, which sealed a quarterfinal spot for England despite all odds like the high altitude of the venue and Mexico's dominant record at the venue, was supposed to bring jubilation all around for everyone, but it has not been the case for Jordan, who suffered a wrist injury after falling over an advertising board while climbing towards the fans after the final whistle went off.

Medical rushed to the scene to help out Jordan, and in a highly concerning scene from English camp, he was receiving oxygen before being carried off the pitch on a stretcher. Later, he was transported to a hospital in Mexico for evaluation, while the rest of the squad returned to their Kansas City base ahead of the quarterfinal clash against Norway.

Advertisement

While the exact timeline for his return is not known, Henderson maintains a positive outlook, as per his colleague Guehi. The Manchester City centre-back said on Lions' Den as quoted by Goal.com, "Hendo is a good man, he is in a better place than he was yesterday. It was obviously scary for him and his family and for everyone else, but we are just glad that he is on the road to a speedy recovery."

With a goal against Mexico, skipper Harry Kane equalled Gary Lineker's record of six goals to become the joint-highest English scorer in World Cup knockout stage history.

Jude Bellingham became the first player since Diego Maradona in 1986 to score twice in a FIFA World Cup match at the Azteca Stadium, guiding England to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Mexico on Sunday (local time) and securing a quarter-final clash against Norway on July 11, according to ESPN. Maradona achieved the feat against Belgium in the 1986 semi-finals.

England have reached their 11th FIFA World Cup quarter-final, with only Brazil (15) and Germany (14) having made more appearances at this stage.

Mexico conceded three goals in the match at the Azteca for the first time since August 1999, when they lost 4-3 to Brazil. In fact, they conceded more goals in the England game (3) than they had in their previous 10 World Cup matches at the stadium combined (2).

Mexico pushed relentlessly for an equaliser after being down 2-3, which would have forced extra time, but England defended resolutely to seal a place in the quarter-finals, where they will face Norway in Miami on July 11. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)