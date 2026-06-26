FIFA World Cup 2026: Holding Sweden to 1-1 draw, Japan continues good run against European nations

Dallas [US], June 26 (ANI): Following a 1-1 draw against Sweden in their final league stage FIFA World Cup match, Japan not only confirmed their Round of 32 spot, but also continued their fine run against European nations.

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Japan, having ended the group F second with a win and two draws, with five points, has a chance to go better than their four round of 16 finishes in the past FIFA World Cups.

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Japan will have to go against some quality competition from European sides, but the team, statistically has proven that they can hang around with some of the best in the sport. Since 2021, Japan has been unbeaten against European nations for 11 straight games (wins eight and three draws). It is their longest streak of unbeaten matches against European nations, surpassing their 10 match streak from 2006 to 2009, as per Opta Analyst.

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Japan's recent resume against European nations include wins over former world champions Germany (two wins), Spain and England. In this tournament, they had also played a sensational 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in the league stage.

Coming to the match, the result ensured both teams progressed from the group, with Japan finishing unbeaten (one win and two draws) in the group stage while Sweden did enough to secure qualification.

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The opening half was a tightly contested affair, with both sides prioritising defence and limiting clear-cut chances. Japan enjoyed more possession and controlled much of the midfield, but Sweden remained organised at the back.

The first half also saw an injury setback as Sweden defender Isak Hien was forced off after picking up an injury, while Japan also had to replace defender Ko Itakura before the break. Despite Japan creating the better opportunities, including a save from Sweden goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom to deny Keito Nakamura, the teams went into half-time locked at 0-0.

The match burst into life after the restart. Japan broke the deadlock in the 56th minute through Daizen Maeda after a superb passing move involving Yukinari Sugawara, Ritsu Doan and Ayase Ueda. Maeda timed his run perfectly before calmly guiding the ball into the far corner.

However, Sweden responded just six minutes later. Anthony Elanga capitalised on a loose ball, cut inside from the flank and curled a fine strike beyond Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki to restore parity.

Both sides made changes in the closing stages as they looked to protect the result that would send them through to the knockout phase. Sweden threatened from a series of late set-pieces, but Suzuki remained composed to keep the scores level. (ANI)

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