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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Hossam Hassan dismisses Salah unrest rumours ahead of Egypt's crucial clash with New Zealand

FIFA World Cup 2026: Hossam Hassan dismisses Salah unrest rumours ahead of Egypt's crucial clash with New Zealand

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ANI
Updated At : 04:43 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Vancouver [Canada], June 21 (ANI): Egypt coach Hossam Hassan has dismissed speculation of unrest involving star forward Mohamed Salah, emphasising that all 26 players in the squad are equally important and that he treats everyone professionally without favouritism.

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He praised Salah's discipline, leadership, and positive influence on his teammates, describing him as a role model within the squad.

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Hassan stressed that team decisions, including substitutions, are made for the benefit of the national team and said Salah fully respects those decisions.

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He dismissed speculation surrounding the star forward and expressed confidence that Salah would continue to have a positive impact ahead of the match against New Zealand.

Salah was instrumental in Egypt's qualification campaign, scoring nine goals; he also provided the assist for Emam Ashour in Egypt's opening 1-1 draw with the Belgium national football team in Seattle. Salah was substituted in the 76th minute, making way for highly rated teenage forward Hamza Abdelkarim.

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"Salah is an important player for our squad, and the 26 players who are here with me are very important. Every player who has worked with me knows I deal with them in a professional manner. I do not have favourites," Hassan told reporters as per Reuters.

"Salah is a great player who helps his teammates. He has a lot of discipline and is a role model. If he starts or if he gets substituted, it's fine. It is his role as a player. Everyone knows that I am working for the benefit of the team and the national side. Rumours are being spread about stars, about players, about teams. But Salah is someone who is very disciplined," he added.

"He trains with us. He's the first player that would also say yes to my decisions as a technical director. So I think he will be very positive tomorrow," he concluded.

New Zealand also opened their campaign by sharing the points in a 2-2 draw with Iran in California, leaving the group finely poised ahead of Sunday's encounter against New Zealand at BC Place. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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