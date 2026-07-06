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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Hurst praises Bellingham, Kane as England reach QFs

FIFA World Cup 2026: Hurst praises Bellingham, Kane as England reach QFs

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ANI
Updated At : 06:48 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Mexico City [Mexico], July 6 (ANI): England legend Sir Geoff Hurst hailed the Three Lions' 3-2 World Cup victory over Mexico as one of the nation's finest performances since their 1966 World Cup triumph.

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Praising the team's display, Hurst singled out Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon, Declan Rice and Jordan Pickford for their outstanding performances, while commending the entire squad for rising to the occasion.

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He expressed optimism about England's prospects, saying the team should now continue its upward momentum in the tournament.

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"Wow. Was that the best performance since our 66 final? Must be close. After a long day at Wimbledon yesterday I watched the game early this morning. Everyone was outstanding. Bellingham, Kane, Gordon Rice, and Pickford all brilliant. The whole team stood up. Onwards and upwards now, " Hurst wrote in an X post.

England defeated hosts Mexico 3-2 to book their place in the quarter-finals. Jude Bellingham starred with two early goals to put the Three Lions in control before Julian Quinones pulled one back just before half-time.

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England's task became significantly tougher after Jarell Quansah was sent off in the second half, but Harry Kane calmly converted a penalty to restore their two-goal cushion before Mexico set up a tense finish with a late strike.

With a win over Mexico, England booked their quarter-final clash with Norway on July 11. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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