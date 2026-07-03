Toronto [Canada], July 3 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has hinted that the FIFA World Cup 2026 could mark the end of the Portugal captain's international career, describing the ongoing tournament as his "last dance" with the national team, according to FotMob.

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Speaking to reporters outside BMO Field in Toronto ahead of Portugal's Round of 32 clash against Croatia on Thursday night (local time), Katia said she believes Ronaldo is nearing the end of his international journey.

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"From the information I have, he can say goodbye. Enjoy it while it lasts. It's not today that he's saying goodbye, but it's soon," Katia was quoted as saying by FotMob.

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"I believe this is his farewell. Enjoy it a lot. It will be difficult to find someone like him," she added, as quoted by FotMob.

Asked whether Ronaldo would retire after reaching the milestone of 1,000 career goals, Katia clarified that she was referring specifically to his Portugal career.

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"After 1,000 goals? Yes, that's something. I'm talking about the national team. The information I have, from a reliable source, I believe this (World Cup) is his last dance," she said.

The remarks came ahead of Portugal's dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia in the Round of 32, where Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot before substitute Goncalo Ramos netted a stoppage-time winner to send Roberto Martinez's side into the Round of 16.

Ronaldo, 41, is Portugal's all-time leading appearance-maker and goalscorer. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has represented his country at multiple FIFA World Cups and UEFA European Championships, helping Portugal lift the UEFA Euro 2016 title and the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019.

Portugal will now face Spain in the Round of 16 as Ronaldo continues what could be his final FIFA World Cup campaign. (ANI)

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