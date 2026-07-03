Toronto [Canada], July 3 (ANI): Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has said he will decide on his international future only after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup 2026, dismissing speculation over his retirement following Portugal's victory over Croatia, according to FOX Sports.

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Speaking after Portugal's thrilling 2-1 win over Croatia in the Round of 32 on Thursday (local time), Ronaldo said he was focused solely on the tournament and would take a decision on his future only after Portugal's campaign comes to an end.

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"I don't make reckless decisions," Ronaldo said after Portugal's win over Croatia on Thursday (local time), as quoted by FOX Sports

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"I will decide after the tournament, not now," the 41-year-old great added.

During the clash, Ronaldo etched his name into the history books by becoming the oldest player to score in a FIFA World Cup knockout match. The 41-year-old reached the milestone at the age of 41 years and 147 days, surpassing the previous record for the oldest goalscorer in a World Cup knockout fixture.

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Interestingly, it is also the first-ever goal in Knockout matches for Al-Nassr captain Ronaldo, who is featuring in his record sixth FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot in the 67th minute after a VAR review awarded Portugal a spot-kick, cancelling out Ivan Perisic's opener for Croatia and bringing Roberto Martinez's side level.

The legendary footballer was also named Player of the Match for his superb performance throughout the match.

Portugal secured a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, with substitute Goncalo Ramos heading home a stoppage-time winner to send Roberto Martinez's side into the Round of 16.

Croatia had taken the lead through Ivan Perisic, who became the country's all-time leading World Cup scorer, before Cristiano Ronaldo equalised from the penalty spot after a VAR review.

Croatia had two goals ruled out for offside, including a late equaliser deep into stoppage time, as Portugal held on to set up an all-Iberian Round of 16 clash against Spain. The match also marked the end of Luka Modric's potential World Cup career. (ANI)

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