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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Ibrahimovic questions Ronaldo's role as Portugal reach WC Round of 16

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ibrahimovic questions Ronaldo's role as Portugal reach WC Round of 16

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ANI
Updated At : 05:03 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Texas [US], July 4 (ANI): Legendary footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic argued that Portugal should not expect to succeed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup while relying on 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo as their starting striker.

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He felt Ronaldo has declined physically, lacks his former mobility and finishing ability, and is being selected more because of his reputation than his current performances.

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"Portugal fans could have expected what's happening. You can't expect to win anything in 2026 with a 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack. Especially since Ramos is on the bench, having come on and scored," Ibrahimovic said as per Goal.com.

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"This isn't 'legendary leadership.' It's the ego that's holding the team hostage. Ronaldo has lost his touch and mobility. Now he's just in the box... At this point, his aura is supporting him more than his legs. Continuing to start him is pure nostalgia-driven madness," he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal booked their place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after staging a dramatic comeback to defeat Croatia 2-1.

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The 2-1 comeback keeps Portugal unbeaten against Croatia in competitive matches and sends them into a Round of 16 clash with Spain.

With penalties looming, Portugal won it in the 94th minute. Leão's cross found Ramos, who powered a header home.

Deep into added time, Josko Gvardiol thought he'd equalised from a scramble, but a lengthy VAR check found Igor Matanovic offside in the build-up.

The goal was disallowed. Portugal's equaliser, converted from the penalty spot by Cristiano Ronaldo, was the veteran forward's first-ever goal in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup, achieved in his record-extending sixth appearance at the tournament.

Portugal will next lock horns with Spain in the Round of 16 clash on July 7 (12:30 AM local time). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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