Texas [US], July 5 (ANI): Canada's historic FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to an end on Saturday (Local Time) as Morocco claimed a 3-0 victory in the Round of 16 to become the first team to reach the quarter-finals, but head coach Jesse Marsch insisted his side had laid the foundation for a bright future despite the heartbreaking exit.

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Speaking after the match, Marsch expressed immense pride in his players and the fearless approach they displayed throughout the tournament, thanking the Canadian supporters for backing the team during its landmark World Cup run.

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"What a privilege our fans have had to root for a team like this. That goes after the game, that doesn't play defensive, that shows that they can be better, right? Of course, we have to be in these situations more and more, and then we have to find ways to succeed, and then we have to build from that," Marsch said to the host broadcasters.

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"But what a great team. I'd rather be us than them. As good as Morocco is, I'd rather be us. Right, like I'm really proud of our guys. We went after the game; they're hurting right now, but my goodness, I couldn't be prouder. I thank Canada," he said.

Canada made an encouraging start against the African side and created the better opportunities during the opening half. Tani Oluwaseyi came closest to breaking the deadlock when he was denied from close range by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, while Alistair Johnston also threatened with a header that a Moroccan defender blocked.

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However, Morocco emerged as a transformed side after the interval and struck within five minutes of the restart. Achraf Hakimi's cleverly worked free-kick found Azzedine Ounahi unmarked on the edge of the penalty area, and the midfielder calmly swept his finish into the bottom corner to put his side ahead.

Canada attempted to mount a comeback, with Jonathan David wasting a dangerous free-kick before substitute Tajon Buchanan tested Bounou with a powerful long-range effort. As the co-hosts committed more players forward in search of an equaliser, Morocco capitalised on the spaces left behind.

Brahim Diaz led a swift counterattack before unselfishly setting up Ounahi for his second goal of the evening, effectively ending Canada's hopes. Soufiane Rahimi added a third goal in stoppage time to complete an emphatic victory for Mohamed Ouahbi's side.

The result extended Morocco's unbeaten run to 10 matches and secured a place in the World Cup quarter-finals, while Canada bowed out after producing their best-ever World Cup campaign. (ANI)

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