FIFA World Cup 2026: Infantino confirms he and Trump will attend WC Final, jointly present trophy to winners

New York [US], June 23 (ANI): FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Tuesday stated that he and U.S. President Donald Trump will attend the FIFA World Cup Final together, where they will watch the match and jointly present the trophy to the winning team.

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Earlier, talkSPORT reported that FIFA has no objection to Trump handing the World Cup trophy directly to the winning captain and remaining on the podium during celebrations.

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"We're going to be together with US President Donald Trump, enjoying the World Cup Final and handing the trophy to the winner together," Infantino said as per Fox News.

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The US president had already been informed that FIFA would like him to present the trophy to the tournament winners. Officials from Mexico and Canada are also expected to be invited to attend the closing ceremony.

Trump drew attention at the Club World Cup when he remained on the podium beside Chelsea captain Reece James as he lifted the trophy.

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Chelsea forward Cole Palmer appeared visibly puzzled, while FIFA president Gianni Infantino initially appeared to guide Trump away before later encouraging him to stay.

Under standard FIFA protocol, the World Cup trophy is typically placed on a plinth and carried by the winning team onto the stage for the presentation ceremony.

Trump did not attend the USMNT's opening victory over Paraguay due to a scheduling conflict, but is expected to be present at the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on July 19. (ANI)

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