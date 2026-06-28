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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Injury worry for Spain as Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino limp off in Uruguay victory

FIFA World Cup 2026: Injury worry for Spain as Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino limp off in Uruguay victory

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ANI
Updated At : 01:48 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Zapopan [Mexico], June 28 (ANI): Spain left Guadalajara with a 1-0 win over Uruguay and top spot in FIFA World Cup Group H, but the result was overshadowed by injury concerns to Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino, which could leave the European champions facing a shortage of options on the wings.

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Williams was forced off with a groin issue, while Pino required treatment late in the second half after sustaining a shoulder knock, though he managed to complete the match.

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"(Williams had) a slight discomfort. It might be a strain, or maybe just fatigue," coach Luis de la Fuente told reporters as per Reuters.

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"The worst part is the tremendous pain we feel over what's happening with Yeremy, he might miss the (rest of the) World Cup," he added, defining what Pino did as "heroic".

Uruguay were eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the group stage after Alex Baena's late first-half goal (42nd minute) helped Spain secure top spot in Group H.

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Spain will now face the runners-up from Group J in the Round of 32 in Los Angeles on July 2. This is Spain's first victory against Uruguay at the FIFA World Cup. The prior two games ended in a draw. La Roja's Alex Baena was named Player of the Match.

Group H standings ended with Spain playing three matches with two wins, one draw and zero losses. Cabo Verde played three matches with zero wins, three draws and zero losses.

Uruguay played three matches with zero wins, two losses and one draw. Saudi Arabia played three matches with zero wins, two losses and 1 draw. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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