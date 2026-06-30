Tehran [Iran], June 30 (ANI): Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that Iran's football team was treated in what he described as the "most politicised" manner during the FIFA World Cup 2026, according to Al Jazeera.

Advertisement

Notably, Iran's participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, came amid ongoing geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Israel.

Advertisement

Iran also moved their World Cup base camp from Arizona to Tijuana in Mexico before the start of the tournament, following uncertainty surrounding travel and entry arrangements in the United States.

Advertisement

Baghaei said that visa issuance had been a major issue from the outset, with a large number of technical staff and federation officials being denied visas.

"The issue of the Iranian national football team staying at a place other than the venue of the games itself also became problematic," he said as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Advertisement

Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign saw them draw all three of their group-stage matches, but they were eliminated after finishing third in Group G behind Belgium and Egypt, and also missing out on qualification as one of the best third-placed teams.

In their last group-stage match against Iran, Mahmoud Sabre gave the Pharaohs the lead after Mohamed Salah's effort was parried, before Ramin Rezaeian equalised for Iran after Mehdi Taremi had earlier seen his penalty saved by Mostafa Shobeir. Ramin Rezaeian was named Player of the Match, but Iran's late push for victory ended in frustration when a stoppage-time goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)