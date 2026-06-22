FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran field oldest starting XI since 1966

Inglewood [US], June 22 (ANI): Iran made World Cup history by fielding the oldest starting XI since 1966, averaging 32 years and 181 days in their 0-0 draw with Belgium. Despite facing heavy pressure, the veteran Iranian side held firm and frustrated the Belgians throughout their WC clash.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Belgium's attacking struggles continued as they registered 23 shots without scoring, their highest total in a World Cup match without a goal since 1994. In fact, Belgium have now taken 69 shots at World Cup finals since a Belgian player last scored, as per Opta.

Advertisement

A disciplined and resilient Iranian side produced a strong defensive performance to hold Belgium to a 0-0 draw in their second Group G match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday (local time), in a contest that also saw Belgium reduced to 10 men following a red card to Nathan Ngoy.

Advertisement

Belgium made an assertive start to the match, controlling possession early and creating the better chances in the opening exchanges. Maxim De Cuyper tested Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand with a powerful long-range effort, which was dealt with comfortably. Iran, however, remained dangerous on the counterattack and nearly broke the deadlock in the 24th minute when Mehdi Taremi finished a well-worked free-kick routine, only for the goal to be disallowed after a VAR review confirmed a narrow offside.

The Belgian side continued to dominate large portions of the first half, registering multiple goal attempts. Despite their pressure, they were repeatedly denied by Beiranvand, who produced a series of crucial saves to keep Iran level heading into half-time.

Advertisement

The game took a dramatic turn in the 66th minute when Belgium were reduced to 10 men. Nathan Ngoy was shown a straight red card after bringing down Taremi, who had raced through on goal following a defensive error. The dismissal forced Belgium to reorganise defensively, with tactical adjustments made to contain Iran.

Notably, the incident marked the eighth red card of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With a numerical advantage, Iran increased their attacking intent in search of a winner, introducing fresh attacking options and applying sustained pressure on the Belgian defence. However, despite creating a few late opportunities, they were unable to convert their chances.

The match ended goalless, leaving both teams with a valuable point as Group G remains tightly contested, with Iran (first) and Belgium (second) on two points, while New Zealand (third) and Egypt (fourth) are also level on a point each. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)