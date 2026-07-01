FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran hails Mexico as "Second Home" after WC exit

Tehran [Iran], July 1 (ANI): Iran's team thanked the people of Tijuana on Tuesday for their warm hospitality during the World Cup, describing Mexico as "our second home and our second team" after their group-stage exit.

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Political tensions between Tehran and Washington forced Iran to scrap plans to base itself in Tucson, Arizona, shortly before the tournament, prompting a move to Tijuana, Mexico.

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The team also faced strict travel restrictions, with players permitted to enter the United States only a day before their matches. U.S. authorities later eased the rules, allowing Iran to arrive two days ahead of their final group-stage game in Seattle. However, the squad was still required to return to its base in Tijuana after the match.

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"True hosting is about respect, humanity, and dignity. We will never forget the kindness of the people of Tijuana," the team said in a message published on the team's WhatsApp channel, as per Reuters.

"From this day forward, Mexico will always be more than a host nation to us; it will be our second home and our second team."

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Earlier in the tournament, Iran also left a message in their SoFi Stadium locker room thanking Los Angeles for its hospitality after hosting two of the team's Group G matches.

Despite those gestures of appreciation, head coach Amir Ghalenoei and captain Mehdi Taremi publicly criticised the tournament's logistical arrangements, arguing that Iran had not been treated on an equal footing with other participating teams.

In its statement, the Iranian Football Federation also expressed concerns over what it described as a lack of competitive fairness, citing the travel restrictions imposed on the team during the tournament.

"We leave this World Cup with pride, but also with one fundamental question: Did every team truly compete under equal conditions and equal professional standards?" the team said.

Iran did not directly name FIFA, the tournament organisers or U.S. authorities in its statement, but instead referred to "a series of decisions, logistical arrangements, and circumstances that undermined the sense of fairness" throughout its World Cup campaign.

The statement also highlighted what the federation viewed as a decisive moment in the team's elimination. Iran were denied a stoppage-time winner against Egypt in their final Group G match after a marginal offside decision, a goal that would have secured their place in the Round of 32.

"For us, Fair Play is not a slogan printed on advertising boards; it is the very identity of football. Yet this tournament reminded us that there is still a significant distance between inspiring words and meaningful actions," the statement said.

However, Egypt also came in for praise.

"World Cups come to an end. Administrators change. But civilisations such as Iran, Egypt, and Mexico -- built upon truth, respect, and human dignity -- endure through history," it said. (ANI)

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