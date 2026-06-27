Seattle [US], June 27 (ANI): Iranian veterans Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Ehsan Hajsafi have etched their names into FIFA World Cup history after becoming the first players from the country to feature in four editions of the tournament.

Advertisement

The duo achieved the milestone during Iran's Group G clash against Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday (local time), marking a rare feat of longevity at the highest level of international football.

Advertisement

Both Jahanbakhsh and Hajsafi have now represented Iran at the 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026 editions of the World Cup, underlining their sustained presence in the national setup across more than a decade.

Advertisement

https://x.com/FIFAcom/status/2070673468115538162?s=20

Ahead of the Egypt clash, Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has described Egypt as a strong side ahead of their crucial Group G clash in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, saying that all 26 players in the squad are of the same calibre as star forward Mohamed Salah.

Advertisement

"Egypt has great players. All 26 players that this team brought to the World Cup are like a Mohamed Salah," Beiranvand said, according to Iran Media SNN.

"We only think about the people of Iran and their happiness," he added. The Iranians have shown resilience in Group G of the FIFA World Cup 2026, remaining unbeaten after drawing 2-2 with New Zealand and playing out a goalless stalemate against Belgium.

Iran squad for FIFA World Cup 2026:

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand, Hossein Hosseini and Payam Niazmand.

Defenders: Daniyal Eiri, Ehsan Hajsafi, Saleh Hardani, Hossein Kanaani, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Milad Mohammadi, Ali Nemati and Ramin Rezaeian.

Midfielders: Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Mehdi Ghayedi, Saman Ghoddos, Mohammad Ghorbani, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mohammad Mohebi, Amir Mohammad Razzaghinia, Mehdi Torabi and Aria Yousefi.

Forwards: Ali Alipour, Dennis Dargahi, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, Shahriyar Moghanlou and Mehdi Taremi. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)