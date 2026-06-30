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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Iraq to launch investigation after winless WC campaign

FIFA World Cup 2026: Iraq to launch investigation after winless WC campaign

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ANI
Updated At : 03:18 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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New York [US], June 30 (ANI): The Iraqi Olympic Committee announced on Monday that it will launch an investigation into the national team's disappointing FIFA World Cup campaign and introduce measures to prevent a repeat of such results in future tournaments.

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Iraq's first appearance at the finals in 40 years proved a harsh learning experience, with the team losing all three group-stage matches in a difficult group that included former champions France, Norway and African powerhouse Senegal.

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The scale of the challenge was evident as Iraq exited the tournament without a point, conceding 12 goals and underlining the gap to more established footballing nations.

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Iraqi Olympic Committee president Aqeel Muftin said a meeting will be held with officials from the Iraqi Football Association to review the reasons behind the poor performance and develop a roadmap for improvement.

"We will hold a meeting with Football Association officials to examine the reasons behind the team's decline in results at the World Cup and to develop a strategy for its improvement," Muftin told the Iraqi News Agency as per Reuters, adding that "everyone is saddened" by the outcome.

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He said discussions after the team's return would focus on ensuring the setback is not repeated, with a comprehensive short-, medium- and long-term roadmap aimed at identifying weaknesses and addressing them effectively.

He stressed that responsibility for rebuilding the side extends beyond any single body.

"The national team does not belong to the Olympic Committee, the federation or the government -- it belongs to the nation, and everyone is responsible for supporting it and ensuring its success," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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