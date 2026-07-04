FIFA World Cup 2026: Ismael Kone overwhelmed by support after horror injury, vows to return stronger for Canada

Houston [Canada], July 4 (ANI): Canada midfielder Ismael Kone said the wave of support he has received since suffering a tournament-ending broken leg has helped lift his spirits, as he continues to travel with the squad ahead of Saturday's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Morocco in Houston.

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Kone underwent emergency surgery after breaking his leg following a challenge from Assim Madibo during Canada's second group-stage match against Qatar. Madibo was later handed a five-match suspension for the incident.

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Although ruled out for the remainder of the tournament, the 24-year-old has remained with the Canadian squad, providing encouragement from the sidelines as the team prepares for its historic knockout fixture.

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In a letter published by The Players' Tribune, Kone admitted his immediate concern after the injury was not for himself, but for Canada's World Cup campaign, reported Reuters.

"I'm just thinking ... not now. I wasn't worried about myself. No one has to worry about me. I'll do my rehab, then I'll come back better than I ever was. That much I knew before they put me on the stretcher," he said.

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"But the thing I couldn't stop thinking about is how disappointed I was not to get to help our team on the field anymore while we're on this mission together. Where Canada football has been coming and coming and coming, and now it's here," he added.

"That's when this happens? Up 3-0, BC Place rocking, we're 40 minutes to our first-ever World Cup win. And now I'm hearing the entire stadium go quiet, 50,000 fans. I just felt like I was letting the whole country down," he further added.

Kone said he has been deeply touched by the response from supporters across Canada since the injury, describing the outpouring of goodwill as overwhelming.

"The amount of messages I'm receiving just from people all across Canada, who are behind this team, so they're behind me, and wanting to make sure I'm OK," he said, as per Reuters.

"Or the things I'm hearing now in person, when fans are seeing me on crutches at the games. Obviously, I knew there'd be support, but the level has kind of shocked me a bit," he added.

The midfielder also recalled the message he gave his surgeons before undergoing the operation, stressing his determination to return to the pitch.

"Hey guys, this is all I have. I've worked my whole life to be a footballer, and I need to get back out there for this team. So let's have an amazing surgery. Operate like I'm your brother or son," said Kone.

Kone is expected to begin a lengthy rehabilitation but remains a visible presence around the Canadian camp as the team continues its World Cup journey. (ANI)

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