FIFA World Cup 2026: Ismaël Kone thanks fans, expresses faith after suffering injury against Qatar

Vancouver [Canada], June 19 (ANI): Canada midfielder Ismaël Kone expressed gratitude and strong faith while reflecting on his injury, saying he trusts God's plan and views the setback as a test of character and belief.

Advertisement

He stated that he believes every challenge is purposeful and that he is ready to overcome it.

Advertisement

Kone also thanked fans and teammates for their support and prayers, saying he feels deeply grateful and fortunate. Addressing his "Canadian brothers," he promised to support the team from the sidelines during recovery, expressed his love and unity with the squad, and assured that he would return soon to continue building memories together.

Advertisement

Kone was forced off on a stretcher in the second half of his side's match against Qatar on Thursday (local time) at BC Place in Vancouver after suffering a worrying injury.

"ALLAH has never failed me. Throughout my life, not even once. So why doubt him now? Especially knowing that. He knows and sees everything before it even happens. He has a plan and a vision for all of us. This battle is a test to my faith in him and of my character. And honestly, I'm ready for it because ALLAH will never give you a challenge that you can't overcome and being tested is the best gift from god," Kone wrote in an Instagram post.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

"Your love and support have been felt, honestly, thank you so much. You can't even imagine how grateful I am to everyone who reached out and has me in their prayers. I thank god for that because not everyone is this fortunate," he further added.

"To Canadian brothers, as I turned myself into an assistant coach to support you from the sideline. I wanted you to know that I love you guys from the bottom of my heart, and our brotherhood is everything to me. What you guys did yesterday will stay with me forever. I'll be back very soon, and we'll keep making more memories together," he concluded.

The 24-year-old appeared to be seriously hurt following a heavy challenge from Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo. The tackle, made from behind, immediately drew concern on the pitch, with players quickly signalling for medical assistance before surrounding Kone as he received treatment. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)