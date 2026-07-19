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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: "It might only happen once in your lifetime", Klinsmann shares WC final experience ahead of Spain-Argentina clash

FIFA World Cup 2026: "It might only happen once in your lifetime", Klinsmann shares WC final experience ahead of Spain-Argentina clash

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ANI
Updated At : 06:28 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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New York [US], July 19 (ANI): Former Germany manager Jurgen Klinsmann shared his World Cup final experience ahead of the Spain vs Argentina clash, highlighting the immense significance of the occasion and saying that playing in a World Cup final is a once-in-a-lifetime dream for players, coaches, staff, and fans.

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Klinsmann, who played a key role in West Germany's triumph over Argentina in the 1990 FIFA World Cup final, spoke about featuring in a World Cup final as an unparalleled experience unlike any other in football.

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The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday (local time). Spain is aiming for their first FIFA World Cup crown since 2010, while Lionel Messi's Argentina seek back-to-back titles.

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"It's a uniqueness of that game because everyone involved in a World Cup final understands it might only happen once in your lifetime. The magnitude is enormous; it's what everyone dreams about -- every player, coach, staff member, fan dreams about their country being in a World Cup final at one point in their life," he said as per the FIFA website.

Klinsmann said teams reaching a World Cup final have earned their place through consistent performances, but the key challenge is managing nerves, staying composed, and maintaining balance while handling the pressure of the biggest match in football.

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"You are prepared for it, you played the whole tournament, you are on a good run and in a positive moment because both teams who end up in a World Cup final are there for a reason. It's about finishing it off for your team, so it's about handling your nerves and staying balanced and staying calm and enjoying it to a certain extent. But all that is easier said than done," Klinsmann added.

The three-time World Cup participant, with two further as a coach, says it's vital to play the game rather than the moment.

"If it's possible, you have to stick to your game plan and your job that you need to get done for your team... and stay grounded and balanced. There is a lot that goes into it, and usually the quality comes through most likely," he noted.

Defending champions Argentina staged a dramatic comeback to defeat England 2-1 in the semifinal, overturning a first-half deficit. Enzo Fernandez restored parity with the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez struck a stoppage-time winner to send Argentina into the title clash against Spain.

Spain, on the other hand, secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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