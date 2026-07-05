FIFA World Cup 2026: "It was good that this happened", says Marcelo Gallardo after Argentina survive Cabo Verde test in RO 32

Missouri [US], July 5 (ANI): Defending champions Argentina may have secured their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, but their dramatic 3-2 extra-time victory over tournament debutants Cabo Verde has sparked fresh questions over the team's defensive resilience ahead of a crucial clash with Egypt.

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After cruising through the group stage with victories over Algeria, Austria and Jordan, Lionel Scaloni's men were pushed to their limits by an inspired Cabo Verde side that twice fought back from behind before an own goal off Diney Borges, following Cristian Romero's header, finally sealed Argentina's passage.

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The narrow escape has shifted attention to Argentina's vulnerabilities, particularly after facing limited defensive pressure during the group phase. Cabo Verde's composed display exposed gaps in Argentina's pressing and defensive organisation, providing a timely warning before the knockout stages intensify.

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Scaloni had cautioned before the contest that Cabo Verde would be a dangerous opponent after the African side earned draws against Spain and Uruguay in the group stage, but few expected the World Cup debutants to stretch the reigning champions into extra time.

Former Argentina international and ex-River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo believes the difficult encounter could ultimately strengthen the team.

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"It was good that this happened. There will be a reaction, there has to be a reaction," he said on ESPN Argentina, according to Reuters.

Captain Lionel Messi once again delivered on the biggest stage, scoring his record-extending 20th FIFA World Cup goal in the first half. However, the 39-year-old admitted Argentina struggled to impose themselves physically as Cabo Verde dominated long spells of possession.

"They had the ball and made us run because we couldn't press," said the 39-year-old captain. "We couldn't press them properly; the lines were too far apart."

Despite acknowledging areas for improvement, Scaloni praised his players for maintaining their composure during difficult moments and finding a way to advance.

"There is always room for improvement, but it is important that the team steps up during difficult moments," the head coach said. "We can debate whether we played well or poorly, but this team doesn't shy away from taking charge of the match."

The victory also carried emotional significance for Argentina's backline. Lisandro Martinez, who returned from an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in early 2025, scored Argentina's second goal, while Romero, back after knee problems earlier in the tournament, played a decisive role in creating the winning goal.

"Everything I went through was very hard, but thanks to my club and the national team, today I'm very happy," Martinez said. "I'm grateful to the doctors and coaching staff for allowing me to be here. I'm on cloud nine."

Argentina will now return to training in Miami before travelling to Atlanta, where they face Egypt in the Round of 16, knowing a sharper performance will be required as they continue the defence of their World Cup crown. (ANI)

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