Texas [US], July 15 (ANI): Spain's Pedro Porro described reaching the FIFA World Cup final as a dream come true after La Roja defeated France 2-0 in the semifinal, praising his teammates for delivering a complete performance.

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Porro, who scored Spain's second goal and was named Player of the Match, said the victory was the result of a collective effort rather than individual brilliance.

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"It's a dream come true, honestly not even in my wildest dreams. Very happy, very happy with the team's attitude from start to finish. I think we played a great match; we did everything we had to do today to reach the final," Porro said, as quoted by FIFA.

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The defender also credited the entire squad for overcoming a strong French side.

"We knew it was a very, very tough team, one that had been doing things really well, and honestly, this is the team's achievement, not mine at all. It's simply about congratulating everyone because they played a fantastic match," he added, as quoted by FIFA.

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Spain produced a clinical display to defeat France at Dallas Stadium, combining resolute defending with clinical finishing to secure a place in the final.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot, while Pedro Porro added a second to seal Spain's victory. Porro was named Player of the Match for his impressive performance.

The result sends Spain into the World Cup final, where they will meet either England or Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. Spain's only previous appearance in a World Cup final ended in triumph when Andres Iniesta scored the winner against the Netherlands in 2010.

Oyarzabal continued his rich vein of form, taking his tally to 18 goals in his last 20 appearances for Spain. His penalty also made him just the sixth player to score 30 international goals for the national team, joining David Villa (59), Raul (44), Fernando Torres (38), Alvaro Morata (37) and David Silva (35).

France entered the contest as slight favourites and threatened early through Kylian Mbappe, but Spain struck first after Lamine Yamal won a penalty when he was fouled inside the area. Oyarzabal calmly converted from the spot beyond goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Spain doubled their lead soon after through Porro, who combined neatly with Dani Olmo before finishing confidently into the bottom corner.

France attempted to fight back by introducing Desire Doue and Rayan Cherki, but Spain remained in control. Goalkeeper Unai Simon made important interventions, while defender Marc Cucurella produced a crucial tackle to deny Mbappe.

The final whistle sparked celebrations among the Spanish players, while France were left to settle for a third-place playoff on Saturday (local time), where Mbappe will have another opportunity to add to his goal tally in the race for the Golden Boot. (ANI)

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