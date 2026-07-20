New Jersey [US], July 20 (ANI): Spain's Mikel Merino said La Roja deserved to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy after defeating Argentina in the final, adding that his side knew they were the better team in terms of football despite facing a determined opponent.

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Speaking to ITV, as quoted by Sky Sports, after Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory over defending champions Argentina at MetLife Stadium, Merino praised the team's togetherness and hailed the emerging generation of Spanish players.

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"Unbelievable. It's the perfect moment for us. We are such a golden generation with these young players that give everything they have for this country, for these fans. Luckily, we got the trophy today," Merino said.

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The midfielder said the final demanded patience and concentration, while acknowledging Argentina's ability to make life difficult for their opponents.

"It was a game about concentration. We knew we were a better team in terms of football. The pitch was dry, it was a difficult game because they are a very, very competitive side and they know how to make the game difficult for you. I think the team was outstanding today and we deserve it," he told ITV, as quoted by Sky Sports

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Merino also highlighted Spain's tactical approach against Argentina's deep defensive setup, saying the players remained committed to their game plan.

"When you are facing a low block and you have a team that is defending in your own box, you have to attack the box with bodies on the line and then control the transitions. We have very good players that can cross the ball, big threats in the box and the old-school way of scoring goals and we did it," he said.

Spain secured their second FIFA World Cup title after substitute Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the final in the 106th minute of extra time. The victory completed an unbeaten tournament for Luis de la Fuente's side, who also conceded just one goal throughout the competition. (ANI)

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