FIFA World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast beat Curacao 2-0 to reach World Cup knockouts for first time

Philadelphia [US], June 26 (ANI): Ivory Coast made history with a 2-0 victory over Curacao in their final Group E match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Thursday, June 25 (local time), securing their place in the World Cup knockout stage for the first time ever.

Advertisement

A decisive brace from Nicolas Pepe powered Les Elephants to second place in Group E, ending Curacao's spirited debut campaign and sealing a landmark achievement for the African side.

Advertisement

Ivory Coast began with intent, controlling possession and pressing high from the outset. Their early dominance paid off in the seventh minute when a fluid move through midfield opened space for Pepe, who reacted quickest to a precise pass and calmly finished past Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room.

Advertisement

Curacao, needing a win to keep their knockout hopes alive, struggled to cope with Ivory Coast's intensity. Despite a few moments of promise, including a long-range attempt from Jurien Gaari, they found it difficult to break through the disciplined Ivorian defence marshalled by Ousmane Diomande and Odilon Kossounou.

After the break, Ivory Coast controlled the game's pace, closed down Curacao's attacking options, and dominated the midfield. Their composure proved decisive again in the 64th minute. Pepe combined smartly on the edge of the box before unleashing a powerful strike that flew beyond Room to complete his brace and effectively seal the contest.

Advertisement

With the brace, Pepe became just the fifth player to score more than once for Ivory Coast at the men's FIFA World Cup, according to Opta Analyst's X account.

From there, Ivory Coast shifted into game management mode, introducing fresh legs to maintain control and shut down any late resistance. Curacao pushed forward in search of a consolation but struggled to create clear openings as frustration crept into their play in the closing stages.

The result confirmed Ivory Coast's progression with six points in Group E, finishing behind Germany, who suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Ecuador in the parallel fixture.

For Ivory Coast, it marks a breakthrough moment after multiple failed attempts at reaching the knockout stage in previous World Cup appearances. The team now await the Round of 32 clash, where they will face the runner-up of Group I, either France or Norway, in what promises to be a stern test of their newfound momentum. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)