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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: James, Spence back for England, De Paul benched for Argentina in 2nd semi-final

FIFA World Cup 2026: James, Spence back for England, De Paul benched for Argentina in 2nd semi-final

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ANI
Updated At : 12:28 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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Atlanta [US], July 16 (ANI): England have made three changes to their starting 11 for the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final against Argentina on Wednesday (local time), with Morgan Rogers, Djed Spence and Reece James all coming into the lineup.

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The Lionel Messi-led Argentina have also made one change, as Giuliano Simeone replaces Rodrigo De Paul in the starting line-up.

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Rogers replaces Noni Madueke, while James returns at right-back, according to ESPN. Spence takes over at left-back in place of Nico O'Reilly. It marks Rogers' second start of the tournament, having previously featured in the starting lineup as a No. 10 against Panama.

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Reece James' return comes as a major boost for Thomas Tuchel's side. The Chelsea defender started England's opening two matches of the tournament before a hamstring injury ruled him out of the wins over Panama, DR Congo and Mexico.

Argentina arrive unbeaten after winning all six of their matches in the tournament, including hard-fought knockout victories over Egypt, Cape Verde and Switzerland. Lionel Scaloni's side are seeking a second successive World Cup final after lifting the trophy in Qatar in 2022.

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England, meanwhile, are aiming to reach only the second World Cup final in their history, having last contested and won the showpiece event in 1966. A victory over Argentina would also extend the Three Lions' recent positive run in major tournaments, with Wednesday's contest marking their fourth semi-final appearance since 2018.

Argentina vs England starting line-ups for the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal

Argentina's starting 11: Emi Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi, Giuliano Simeone.

England's starting 11: Jordan Pickford, Reece James, Marc Guehi, John Stones, Djed Spence, Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers, Harry Kane. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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