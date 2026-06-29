FIFA World Cup 2026: "Japan closing gap on Brazil," says Nagatomo before R32 clash

Houston [US], June 29 (ANI): Ahead of Japan's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Brazil, veteran Yuto Nagatomo said he believes his country has made greater strides over the past two decades and is steadily closing the gap on the five-time world champions.

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Speaking to Japan's news outlet Kyodo News, Nagatomo said Japan's rate of improvement has outpaced Brazil's in recent years.

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The former Inter Milan fullback gave his views as the team departed their base camp near Nashville, Tennessee, which he called the most comfortable he has had in his five World Cups.

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"If we're talking about these past 10, 20 years, I think Japan have upped their level more than Brazil have," Nagatomo was quoted as saying by Kyodo News.

"It's not whether Brazil have upped theirs or not, I simply believe that our margin of improvement is bigger. I've felt we're closing the gap on them," he added.

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The experienced fullback also reflected on Japan's dramatic Round of 16 exit to Belgium at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where the Samurai Blue squandered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2.

"We just relied on our momentum against Belgium," he said. "Even when we were 2-0 up, we kept going forward and no one was trying to see the game out. There wasn't anyone speaking out either."

Nagatomo stressed that game management and composure are crucial for teams hoping to make deep runs at major tournaments.

"In that sense, you need smartness and calmness and guile as well I suppose to go deep in tournaments. You need to know how you want the game to play out, whether to finish it in 90 minutes or go to extra time and penalties. Having that uniform idea within the team is extremely important," he said.

Earlier, Nagatomo created history on Thursday (local time) by becoming the first Asian player to feature in five FIFA World Cups during Japan's Group F match against Sweden in the 2026 edition at Dallas Stadium on June 25 (local time).

The 39-year-old has previously featured in the 2010 South Africa, 2014 Brazil, 2018 Russia, 2022 Qatar, and 2026 Canada-Mexico-United States tournaments, making him one of the most enduring figures in international football. With this appearance, Nagatomo also became only the 10th player in football history to feature in five or more World Cup editions.

The elite list includes Lionel Messi (6 editions), Cristiano Ronaldo (6 editions), Luka Modric, Luis Suarez, Manuel Neuer, Lothar Matthaus, Andres Guardado, Rafael Marquez, Antonio Carbajal, and now Yuto Nagatomo, who have played five editions, respectively.

Meanwhile, Brazil's first-place finish in Group C extended their remarkable record of topping their World Cup group for a 12th consecutive tournament. The five-time champions have finished first in their group at every World Cup since 1982, maintaining an extraordinary 44-year streak of group-stage dominance. (ANI)

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