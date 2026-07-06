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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan envoy backs Brazil for Round of 16 clash against Norway

FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan envoy backs Brazil for Round of 16 clash against Norway

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ANI
Updated At : 02:07 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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New York [US], July 6 (ANI): Five-time champions Brazil will look to continue their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign when they take on Norway in a Round of 16 clash at MetLife Stadium on Sunday (local time), with Carlo Ancelotti's side aiming to move a step closer to a record-extending sixth world title.

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Ahead of the knockout encounter, Noguchi Yasushi, Japan's Ambassador to Brazil, expressed his support for the Selecao in a post on X following Brazil's dramatic victory over Japan in the previous round.

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He wrote, "Today, we join our Brazilian friends in cheering for a spot in the quarterfinals. Let's go, Brazil! Let's get that sixth title!"

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Brazil reached the last 16 after topping Group C on goal difference with seven points before surviving a stern test against Japan in the Round of 32. The South American giants came from behind to register a 2-1 victory, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring a dramatic stoppage-time winner to keep their title hopes alive.

Ancelotti has retained Martinelli in the starting XI after his heroics against Japan, while 19-year-old Rayan continues in attack alongside Vinicius Jr and Matheus Cunha. Raphinha and Neymar, who are returning from injuries, have been named on the bench.

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Brazil's starting lineup features Alisson in goal, with Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos and Douglas Santos in defence. Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes anchor the midfield behind Martinelli, while Matheus Cunha, Rayan and Vinicius Jr lead the attack.

Norway, meanwhile, welcomes Julian Ryerson back into the side after he missed the Round of 32 victory over Ivory Coast. Captain Martin Odegaard will marshal the midfield, while Erling Haaland spearheads the Scandinavian attack alongside Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa.

Although Brazil have won nine of their last 10 World Cup Round of 16 matches, they will be wary of their recent struggles against European opposition, having lost each of their last six post-group stage World Cup games against teams from Europe.

Norway entered the contest with growing confidence after recording the nation's first-ever World Cup knockout victory by defeating Ivory Coast 2-1.

Stale Solbakken's side have won 15 of their last 20 matches and also hold the historical edge over Brazil, remaining unbeaten in all four previous meetings between the teams, including a famous 2-1 victory at the 1998 FIFA World Cup. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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