Tokyo [Japan], July 1 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday praised the country's national football team for its spirited FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, saying the players inspired millions with their courage and determination despite their Round of 32 defeat to Brazil.

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In a post on X, Takaichi said she had watched Japan's match against Brazil after missing the live broadcast and commended the team for its performance against one of the tournament favourites.

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"In the currently ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, the Japan national football team advanced to the knockout stage and put on a magnificent performance against Brazil, one of the title contenders. I wasn't able to watch the live broadcast, but last night, I finally had the chance to view the match against Brazil," she wrote.

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The Prime Minister said Japan's players showcased the country's strength through a combination of individual brilliance, teamwork and a player-led approach, highlighting that the side had also registered its highest-ever number of goals scored in a single World Cup match during the tournament.

"In this tournament, the Japanese players, with their outstanding individual skills combined with strong team unity and a player-driven approach to the game, showcased Japan's strength in a big way--recording the most goals in a single match in our history, among other feats. In the match against Brazil, although we took the lead, we fell just short of victory, but the courageous way they challenged a powerhouse opponent delivered courage and emotion to so many of our fellow citizens," she added.

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Takaichi also paid tribute to head coach Takeshi Mori, the support staff and players who continued to fight despite injuries within the squad.

"I was deeply moved by the players and staff--including the director Takeshi Mori--who carried the hopes of teammates sidelined by injury, called out to one another as a team, and gave their all until the very end," the Japanese PM said.

Expressing gratitude to the squad and the Japan Football Association, the Prime Minister wished the team greater success in future tournaments and voiced hope that Japan would one day lift the FIFA World Cup trophy.

"To the Japanese players who showed us this wonderful fight, to Director Mori and the entire staff, and to everyone at the Japan Football Association, I offer my heartfelt gratitude, along with prayers for your even greater successes moving forward. And next time, I truly hope you can achieve that long-held dream of winning it all," Takaichi said.

She concluded her message by assuring the team of her continued support, writing, "I'll keep cheering you on from here on out!" (ANI).

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