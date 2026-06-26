FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan, Sweden advance to knockouts after 1-1 draw

Dallas [US], June 26 (ANI): Japan and Sweden booked their places in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after playing out a hard-fought 1-1 draw in their final Group F match at the Dallas Stadium on Thursday, June 25 (local time).

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The result ensured both teams progressed from the group, with Japan finishing unbeaten (one win and two draws) in the group stage while Sweden did enough to secure qualification.

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The opening half was a tightly contested affair, with both sides prioritising defense and limiting clear-cut chances. Japan enjoyed more possession and controlled much of the midfield, but Sweden remained organised at the back.

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The first half also saw an injury setback as Sweden defender Isak Hien was forced off after picking up an injury, while Japan also had to replace defender Ko Itakura before the break. Despite Japan creating the better opportunities, including a save from Sweden goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom to deny Keito Nakamura, the teams went into half-time locked at 0-0.

The match burst into life after the restart. Japan broke the deadlock in the 56th minute through Daizen Maeda after a superb passing move involving Yukinari Sugawara, Ritsu Doan and Ayase Ueda. Maeda timed his run perfectly before calmly guiding the ball into the far corner.

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However, Sweden responded just six minutes later. Anthony Elanga capitalised on a loose ball, cut inside from the flank and curled a fine strike beyond Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki to restore parity.

Both sides made changes in the closing stages as they looked to protect the result that would send them through to the knockout phase. Sweden threatened from a series of late set-pieces, but Suzuki remained composed to keep the scores level.

The 1-1 draw was enough for both teams to advance, with Japan ending the group stage unbeaten and Sweden also securing a place in the Round of 32. Netherlands tops the Group F with two wins and a draw in their three encounters. (ANI)

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