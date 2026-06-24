FIFA World Cup 2026: Jeremy Doku rejoins Belgium squad after birth of son, receives warm welcome from teammates

Washington DC [US], June 24 (ANI): Belgium winger Jeremy Doku has rejoined the national team at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after returning to England for the birth of his first child, receiving a heartfelt welcome from teammates as he arrived back at the squad's base in Washington on Wednesday.

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The Belgian Football Association shared a video on Instagram showing players embracing Doku upon his return. Accompanying the post was the caption, "Back in camp after the most important assist of his life."

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Doku and his wife, Shireen, welcomed a baby boy named Praise on Monday. The 24-year-old had temporarily left Belgium's World Cup camp to be present for the birth, a decision that sparked debate in some quarters but was widely celebrated by teammates and supporters.

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Speaking on Instagram, the Manchester City winger described the arrival of his son as a life-changing moment.

"Welcoming my son into the world is one of the greatest blessings God has ever given me," Doku wrote. "Now it's time to get back to football and represent my country on the biggest stage."

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According to Reuters, Doku had already missed Belgium's goalless draw against Iran due to illness after featuring in their opening Group G match, a 1-1 draw with Egypt. His return comes at a crucial stage of the tournament, with Belgium sitting third in the group ahead of Friday's decisive clash against New Zealand in Vancouver.

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia must now decide whether to immediately restore Doku to the starting lineup. The pacey winger is in contention to replace Alexis Saelemaekers on the flank, although Dodi Lukebakio is also an option.

Garcia is expected to retain key attacking figures Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard and Romelu Lukaku as Belgium seek a victory that could secure their place in the knockout rounds.

The coach will be forced into at least one change in defence after centre-back Nathan Ngoy was sent off during the second half of the draw against Iran. Arthur Theate is the leading candidate to replace him, while Timothy Castagne could also return at full-back.

With Doku back in camp and Belgium's World Cup hopes hanging in the balance, Garcia has received a timely boost ahead of one of his side's most important matches of the tournament. (ANI)

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