Los Angeles [US], June 21 (ANI): Belgium have suffered a major setback ahead of their crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G encounter against Iran, with star winger Jeremy Doku ruled out after a recurring respiratory infection flared up during the team's stay in Los Angeles.

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The Manchester City forward missed Belgium's latest training session in California and has subsequently been withdrawn from selection for the match as he undergoes treatment and recovery, according to goal.com.

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According to Sporza, Doku has been battling breathing difficulties for several weeks, goal.com reported. The 24-year-old travelled with the Belgian squad while recovering from a severe cold but appeared to have overcome the issue after delivering an impressive second-half display in Belgium's opening group-stage match against Egypt.

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However, his condition worsened on Saturday night in Los Angeles, prompting concern within the Belgian camp. Following consultations with the national team's medical staff, the decision was taken to sideline the winger and prioritise his recovery ahead of the final group-stage fixture.

Doku has now begun a course of antibiotics as Belgium seeks to ensure he returns to full fitness before the latter stages of the tournament.

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"It is better to let him rest now and then work towards the last group match against New Zealand," explained Vincent Mannaert, Belgium's sports director, as per goal.com.

The absence of Doku leaves coach Garcia with a significant selection dilemma as Belgium prepare to face a disciplined Iranian side. Widely regarded as one of the team's most dangerous attacking players, Doku's pace, dribbling ability and one-on-one threat have become key components of Belgium's attacking approach.

With the winger unavailable, Leandro Trossard is expected to shift to his preferred role on the left flank, while competition has intensified for the vacant spot on the right side of the attack.

Dodi Lukebakio, Alexis Saelemaekers and Charles De Ketelaere are all being considered as potential replacements in the starting lineup for the important Group G contest.

Belgium can ill afford another setback in what has become one of the most closely contested groups at the tournament. Following the opening round of matches, all four teams in Group G, Belgium, Iran, Egypt and New Zealand, are level on one point.

As a result, the clash against Iran has taken on added significance, with the Red Devils eager to secure a victory that would strengthen their chances of progressing to the Round of 16 while they await Doku's return to action. (ANI)

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