FIFA World Cup 2026: Jordan eliminated as Algeria clinch dramatic 2-1 victory

California [US], June 23 (ANI): Algeria kept their FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout hopes alive with a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory over Jordan in a Group J clash at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, which also ended Jordan's campaign after just two matches.

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Both sides went into the contest desperate for a positive result after opening-match defeats, and while chances were limited in the early stages, Algeria gradually took control of possession.

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Debutant Jordan, however, struck first against the run of play in the 36th minute. Mousa Al Tamari's miscued effort fell kindly to Nizar Al Rashdan, who finished smartly with the outside of his right boot to give his side the lead.

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After the break, Algeria increased their pressure and were rewarded in the 69th minute when Nadhir Benbouali rose highest to head home from a corner and restore parity.

The North African side continued to push forward and completed the turnaround in the 82nd minute. Amine Gouiri reacted quickest inside the box to tuck home from close range after the ball dropped to him following another set-piece situation.

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The goal proved decisive as Algeria secured a vital win, marking their first World Cup victory in 12 years and keeping their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

For Jordan, the defeat confirmed elimination from the tournament in their maiden World Cup appearance after two straight losses.

In Group J of the FIFA World Cup 2026, defending champions Argentina lead the table after winning both their matches, collecting six points from two games with a goal difference of +5.

Austria are second with three points from two matches, having won one and lost one, while Algeria are also on three points but sit third due to an inferior goal difference after one win and one defeat. Jordan are bottom of the group with zero points from two losses and have been eliminated from the competition. (ANI)

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