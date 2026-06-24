Massachusetts [US], June 24 (ANI): Jude Bellingham credited Ghana after his side were held to a goalless draw in their Group L encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Tuesday (local time).

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Bellingham acknowledged England's frustration in breaking down a disciplined Ghana side but insisted the result was not a setback in their campaign.

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"It's one of those things that can happen," he said as quoted by FIFA Website.

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The 22-year-old noted that England controlled large phases of the match through possession, corners and attempts on goal, but were ultimately unable to find a breakthrough against a well-organised defensive setup.

"Credit to Ghana. They got out of the game what they played for. We couldn't quite break them down, even with all the corners, all the possession, all the shots on goal," he said.

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Bellingham also underlined the importance of maintaining morale within the squad, stressing that there was no panic in the dressing room despite the dropped points.

"I'm young, but I'm still one of the experienced players in the dressing room. There's no worries, no stress, no drama at all in there," he said, adding that the team's focus remains on staying positive.

The 22-year-old midfielder said England remain in a strong position in Group L with four points from two matches and urged the squad to maintain their momentum heading into the remaining fixtures.

"We've got four points, it puts us in a good position. It's not the end of the world," he added.

England were held to a goalless draw by Ghana in their Group L clash at Boston Stadium in the FIFA World Cup 2026, after Carlos Queiroz's side produced a disciplined and organised defensive display to frustrate Thomas Tuchel's team.

Despite coming into the match after a 4-2 win over Croatia, England dominated possession and controlled large phases of play but struggled to break down Ghana's compact five-man defence. Harry Kane was left isolated for much of the game, while England's creative players found little space between the lines and failed to register a shot on target in the first half.

In the second half, Tuchel introduced Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Eberechi Eze to add attacking urgency, while Jude Bellingham was replaced by Morgan Rogers after reaching 50 international caps at just 22 years and 359 days, becoming the youngest male player to achieve the milestone.

England's pressure increased after the changes, with Nico O'Reilly hitting the crossbar in the 87th minute and Harry Kane missing the follow-up. Ghana also survived a late scare when they cleared a header off the line in stoppage time to preserve their clean sheet.

Despite sustained pressure, England could not find a breakthrough and were forced to settle for a draw, remaining top of Group L with four points from two matches, level on points with second-placed Ghana. (ANI)

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