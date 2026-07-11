New York [US], July 11 (ANI): Jurgen Klopp is reportedly on the verge of becoming Germany's next head coach after reaching an agreement in principle with the German Football Association (DFB).

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According to reports from Germany as per Sky Sports, a breakthrough was reached during talks in New York on Friday, with Klopp expected to sign a contract that will run until the end of the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Only the final formalities are believed to remain before the deal is completed.

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Klopp's departure from his role at Red Bull is expected to be finalised with the company's CEO, Oliver Mintzlaff, during their meeting in New York by early next week.

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The DFB are reportedly planning to officially announce the agreement on Saturday.

The former Liverpool manager currently serves as Red Bull Group's head of global soccer, but his contract includes a special release clause allowing him to take charge of the Germany national team.

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It is Klopp's first coaching job since leaving Liverpool in 2024. Nagelsmann stepped down from the role as head coach after Germany's shocking World Cup last-32 exit against Paraguay.

The 38-year-old took charge of Germany in September 2023 and guided the nation to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals, where they were beaten by eventual winners Spain. (ANI)

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