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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Kaan Ayhan's stoppage-time goal seals Turkiye thrilling 3-2 victory over USA

FIFA World Cup 2026: Kaan Ayhan's stoppage-time goal seals Turkiye thrilling 3-2 victory over USA

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ANI
Updated At : 09:58 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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California [US], June 26 (ANI): Turkiye produced a dramatic late comeback to defeat hosts the United States 3-2 in a thrilling five-goal encounter in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D clash, with Kaan Ayhan scoring a 98th-minute winner to seal the victory.

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Already eliminated from the tournament, Turkiye ended their campaign on a positive note by edging Group D winners USA, who had made nine changes to their starting XI after securing qualification earlier.

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USA struck early through Auston Trusty, who finished a well-delivered corner from Sebastian Berhalter in the third minute to give the hosts the lead.

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However, Turkiye responded quickly, with Arda Guler equalising in the 10th minute after a neat exchange with Baris Yilmaz. Guler's strike also saw him register his first World Cup goal, becoming Turkiye's youngest scorer in the competition.

The visitors then took control of the contest, as Orkun Kokcu put Turkiye ahead in the 31st minute after being set up by Eren Elmali.

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USA fought back after the break, with Berhalter scoring a powerful effort from outside the box in the 48th minute to restore parity.

US head coach Mauricio Pochettino introduced several senior players, including Christian Pulisic, in search of a winner, but Turkiye held firm before striking late drama.

Deep into stoppage time, Kaan Ayhan bundled the ball home in the 98th minute to complete a memorable win for Turkiye.

Arda Guler was named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance.

Despite the defeat, USA finished top of Group D, and the match also marked a milestone as the side recorded eight goals in the tournament -- their highest-scoring World Cup campaign, surpassing previous tallies from 1930 and 2002. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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