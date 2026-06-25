Brazil legend Kaka shared a nostalgic post on social media platform X featuring some of the country's most iconic footballers during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.

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The post came during Brazil's Group C clash against Scotland in the FIFA World Cup 2026, where the five-time champions secured a dominant 3-0 victory to confirm their place in the knockout stage of the tournament.

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Kaka wrote, "Vaaaaaaaamos Brasil," alongside a picture with fellow Brazilian greats Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Bebeto, Rivaldo, and Ronaldo Nazario.

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"Beloved homeland, Brazil! Let's go together with our national team," Kaka wrote in another X post, while posting a series of pictures, including one featuring star forward Neymar.

Pátria amada, Brasil! Vamos juntos com a nossa seleção 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/WId9pKTbsR — Kaka (@KAKA) June 25, 2026

Vinicius Junior was the standout performer, scoring twice in the first half, while Matheus Cunha added a third after the break to secure the victory for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

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The win also saw Brazil dominate proceedings, with Scotland struggling to create clear chances despite a few late efforts.

The match also marked a historic milestone for Vinicius, who became the first Brazilian in 24 years to score in each of the nation's first three World Cup matches, equalling the feat of Ronaldo Nazario and Rivaldo from 2002.

He also became only the fifth Brazilian overall to achieve the record. Brazil finished the group stage with seven points, while Scotland must now wait to see if their three-point tally is enough to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.