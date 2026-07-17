Atlanta [US], July 17 (ANI): England captain Harry Kane expressed disappointment over England's FIFA World Cup 2026 after his side's 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the tournament's semifinal in Atlanta on Wednesday (local time), saying "no words are big enough right now to overcome this empty feeling in the stomach."

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Argentina secured a thrilling comeback win over England in Atlanta, overturning a first-half deficit with Enzo Fernandez scoring the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez netted the stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into the title clash against Spain.

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Messi played a pivotal role in Argentina's victory. Although he did not get on the scoresheet, the captain provided assists for both of the defending champions' goals, proving instrumental in their comeback triumph.

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In an X post on Friday, Kane expressed his heartbreak after England's semifinal defeat, saying the team came close to reaching another final but fell short despite giving their all during the tournament.

Notably, England reached the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, while they advanced to the semifinals in the 2018 edition.

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He said, "No words are big enough right now to overcome this empty feeling in the stomach. We were close, really close to another final but it wasn't enough. We've given everything over these last 7 weeks and to fall short is hard to take!"

Kane acknowledged the high expectations surrounding England and said the team must find ways to improve after falling short once again. He praised his teammates for their performances throughout the tournament, highlighting their ability to overcome challenging matches and difficult situations.

"I know the expectations are high and rightly so, we've been knocking on the door for 8 years now but again are missing that final piece of the jigsaw! That's where we have to go away, process it and find a way to get better. I'm so proud of the boys and what we have shown throughout this tournament - some tough games and tough environments that we have overcome," Kane said.

Kane reflected on the memorable moments from the tournament and vowed that England would continue to fight.

"Some memories that will stay with us players and I'm sure you fans for a long long time! Going for glory doesn't always mean you will get it. You have to fight for it, get knocked down, pick yourself up and go again and that's what we will do, there's no other way but to keep believing and keeping pushing," Kane said.

Kane thanked the fans, teammates, and staff for their support and efforts, saying, "Thank you to every single fan that travelled and showed their support in the stadiums. Thank you to every fan back home for believing in us. Thank you to the boys and staff for everything you have given. As always Win or lose, we learn and go again!"

The result sent Argentina into the World Cup 2026 final, where they will face Spain on Sunday, July 19 (local time), while England's hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966 came to a heartbreaking end.

In the match, Argentina produced a stunning late comeback. The first half was a tightly contested battle, with both teams fighting for midfield control and creating limited clear chances. England eventually broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Anthony Gordon finished Morgan Rogers' cross to put the Three Lions ahead.

After taking the lead, England dropped deeper defensively, allowing Argentina to build pressure. The defending champions responded strongly, with Jordan Pickford making key saves and Alexis Mac Allister hitting the post before Argentina found the equaliser. In the 85th minute, Enzo Fernandez struck after receiving a pass from Lionel Messi to level the match.

Argentina completed their comeback in stoppage time when Messi delivered a cross for Lautaro Martinez, who headed home the winner. Despite England's late efforts, Argentina held on to reach the final. England will now face France in the third-place match, while Argentina will meet Spain for the title. (ANI)

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