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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar to watch WC final live telecast

FIFA World Cup 2026: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar to watch WC final live telecast

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ANI
Updated At : 07:58 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA), in association with the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), Government of Karnataka, has organised a public live screening of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final.

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Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will personally attend the event and watch the live telecast of the World Cup final along with football fans, sportspersons, dignitaries, and members of the public, according to a press release.

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The live screening of the FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and Spain will begin at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, July 20, at the NGV Indoor Stadium, Koramangala, Bengaluru.

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Defending champions Argentina secured a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over England in the semifinal, overturning a first-half deficit with Enzo Fernandez scoring the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez netted the stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into the title clash against Spain.

The win over England sent Argentina into the World Cup 2026 final, while England's hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966 came to a heartbreaking end.

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Spain, on the other hand, secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance.

Lamine Yamal played a key role in the win, winning a penalty after dispossessing Lucas Digne, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted in the 22nd minute to give Spain the lead.

Spain head into the final aiming to secure their second FIFA World Cup title, 16 years after their historic triumph in 2010, while Argentina are bidding to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully retain the trophy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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