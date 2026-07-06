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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: "Keep moving forward," says Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum after El Tri's Round of 16 exit

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Keep moving forward," says Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum after El Tri's Round of 16 exit

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ANI
Updated At : 09:28 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Mexico City [Mexico], July 6 (ANI); Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum praised the national football team for its spirited FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign despite a heartbreaking Round of 16 exit, urging the players to keep moving forward after their defeat to England.

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Mexico's World Cup journey ended with a 3-2 loss to England in the Round of 16 despite a determined fightback in front of home supporters.

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Reacting after the result in a post on X, Sheinbaum encouraged the team to take pride in its performance and remain focused on the future.

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"Cheer up! Sometimes you win and sometimes you learn; what's important is to keep moving forward and represent Mexico with pride," Sheinbaum wrote.

"What the young players of the National Team achieved lives forever in the hearts of all Mexicans," she added.

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The Mexican President also praised the country's role as a World Cup co-host, saying the tournament had showcased the nation's unity and hospitality to the world.

"To everyone, we showed that Mexico is the world's best host, with a joyful and united people. !!Forever, let's go, Mexico!!" she wrote.

England defeated co-hosts Mexico in a dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 contest to book a quarter-final clash with Norway.

According to FIFA, at 23 years and six days, Jude Bellingham became the youngest player to make 10 FIFA World Cup appearances, surpassing the previous record held by Argentina's Mario Kempes, who was 23 years and 334 days against Poland in 1978. Bellingham was also named the Player of the Match.

The Three Lions advanced despite playing much of the second half with 10 men after defender Jarell Quansah was sent off in the 54th minute. Roared on by a passionate home crowd, Mexico mounted a spirited comeback in pursuit of their first World Cup quarter-final appearance in four decades, but England held on to secure victory.

Mexico controlled possession during the opening exchanges before England struck twice in quick succession through Bellingham. The midfielder first headed home from Bukayo Saka's cross before doubling the lead moments later after Harry Kane capitalised on a Mexican turnover and set him up for a composed finish.

The hosts responded before the interval when Julian Quinones fired past Jordan Pickford from close range, and the England goalkeeper then produced an outstanding save to deny Raul Jimenez an equaliser before halftime.

The intensity continued after the restart. Nico O'Reilly hit the post for England before Quansah received a straight red card following a challenge on Jesus Gallardo.

Despite being reduced to 10 players, England restored their two-goal cushion when Anthony Gordon was fouled inside the penalty area by Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel, allowing Kane to convert from the spot for his sixth goal of the tournament.

Mexico were awarded a penalty of their own after a VAR review adjudged Kane to have fouled Brian Gutierrez. Jimenez converted from 12 yards to make it 3-2, setting up a tense finish.

Mexico pushed relentlessly for an equaliser that would have forced extra time, but England defended resolutely to seal a place in the quarter-finals, where they will face Norway in Miami on July 11. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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