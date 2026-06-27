FIFA World Cup 2026: Kevin De Bruyne becomes first Belgium player to score in three editions

Vancouver [Canada], June 27 (ANI): Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne has etched his name into history after becoming the first player in the country's football history to score in three different FIFA World Cup editions.

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According to OptaPaolo's X handle, De Bruyne achieved the milestone during Belgium's commanding victory over New Zealand in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G clash.

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The star footballer had earlier scored in the 2014 and 2018 editions before adding another goal in the ongoing 2026 tournament, underlining his longevity and consistency at the highest level.

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De Bruyne found the net during the 66th minute in Belgium's emphatic win over New Zealand, which also helped the Red Devils secure a dominant group-stage finish in the tournament.

Coming to the contest, a late header from substitute Romelu Lukaku helped Belgium clinch top spot in Group G at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a dramatic day of action, while New Zealand were eliminated from the tournament.

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Belgium dominated proceedings from the outset at BC Place in Vancouver, with Leandro Trossard giving them the lead in the 28th minute by tapping in from close range after New Zealand failed to clear an in-swinging corner.

The Red Devils maintained control after the break, and Trossard doubled his tally just five minutes into the second half, finishing a rebound after his initial effort was blocked.

Kevin De Bruyne added a third in the 66th minute with a precise low strike from outside the box, becoming the oldest player to score for Belgium at a FIFA World Cup at 34 years and 363 days.

New Zealand pulled one back through Elijah Just in the closing stages, but Lukaku restored Belgium's cushion just two minutes later with a decisive header that sent them top of the group on goal difference. Alexis Saelemaekers added a fifth in stoppage time to complete the emphatic win. (ANI)

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