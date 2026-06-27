FIFA World Cup 2026: King Felipe VI of Spain congratulates La Roja after 1-0 win over Uruguay

Zapopan [Mexico], June 27 (ANI): King Felipe VI of Spain congratulated the Spanish men's national football team after their 1-0 win over Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H clash, which sealed their place at the top of the group.

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Spain will now face the runners-up from Group J in the Round of 32 in Los Angeles on July 2. This is Spain's first victory against Uruguay at the FIFA World Cup. The prior two games ended in a draw. La Roja's Alex Baena was named Player of the Match.

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"The King has congratulated @SEFutbol following their great match against Uruguay in the group stage of the "FIFA World Cup 2026". Congratulations! This victory keeps the dream alive for millions of Spaniards who follow and support you. Go for the #CopaMundialFIFA!," the offical account of Spanish Royal Family stated on X.

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It was a disappointing end for Marcelo Bielsa's side, who were forced into a change at half-time after goalkeeper Fernando Muslera's error led to Baena's decisive strike. Uruguay also suffered a setback in injury time when Agustin Canobbio was sent off.

Spain dominated possession for much of the match and eventually broke the deadlock just before half-time. Baena latched onto a low cross from Marcos Llorente inside the box and saw his shot slip past Muslera into the net.

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The Uruguay goalkeeper was replaced at half-time by Sergio Rochet as La Celeste looked to recover from the setback.

Uruguay pushed hard in the second half, but Spain's controlled passing and composure kept them at bay. Ferran Torres came close to doubling the lead late on, striking the crossbar.

The match ended on a sour note for Uruguay as Canobbio's late challenge on Pau Cubarsi resulted in a red card, rounding off a difficult tournament for the South American side.

Group H standings ended with Spain playing three matches with two wins, one draw and zero losses. Cabo Verde played three matches with zero wins, three draws and zero losses. Uruguay played three matches with zero wins, two losses and one draw. Saudi Arabia played three matches with zero wins, two losses and 1 draw. (ANI)

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