FIFA World Cup 2026: Kjetil Rekdal says Brazil under pressure ahead of Norway R16 showdown

New York [US], July 4 (ANI): Norway legend Kjetil Rekdal believes Brazil will carry the weight of expectation into Sunday's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash, insisting the South American giants have far more to lose than a Norwegian side that has already exceeded expectations by reaching the knockout stage.

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Rekdal, whose late penalty secured Norway's famous 2-1 victory over Brazil at the 1998 World Cup, said the five-time champions enter the contest under intense pressure, while Norway can play with freedom after ending a 26-year wait for a place in the World Cup knockout rounds.

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"Brazil definitely has the greatest pressure on them on Sunday," Rekdal told Reuters, saying Norway's long-awaited return to the knockout stage had already made this tournament a success for the team, while anything less than victory for Brazil would be seen as a national humiliation.

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Although Brazil begin as favourites on paper, history offers Norway encouragement. Brazil have never defeated Norway in four previous meetings, and their last World Cup encounter remains one of the most memorable moments in Norwegian football history.

Rekdal converted an 89th-minute penalty at Marseille's Stade Velodrome in 1998 to seal a 2-1 win that sent Norway into the knockout stage, and he believes that record could still linger in the minds of the Brazilian players.

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"That fear will always be there -- the dread that they are going to slip up against Norway once again," he said.

The former midfielder, however, does not believe Norway's current generation is relying on memories of the past for confidence. Instead, he pointed to the experience gained by players starring at Europe's biggest clubs.

Led by Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard and Antonio Nusa, Norway possess a squad that Rekdal believes is mentally equipped to compete with the world's best.

"I don't think Haaland and Odegaard are thinking about Norway beating Brazil in '98," Rekdal said. "They do not need the ghosts of the past to believe they are equal to the five-time world champions; their everyday reality at the absolute summit of European club football has already taught them that."

Rekdal credited Norway's rise to years of investment in player development rather than a single talented generation.

"A lot of good work has been done in Norwegian football for many years now, with systematic training, academies popping up, better coaches and steering players at an earlier age," he said.

"The work being done is very solid, and the good players are signed by foreign clubs quite early, so they take that next step when they are ready," he added.

According to Rekdal, the current Norwegian side is stronger than the team that reached the last 16 in France in 1998. While acknowledging Brazil's quality, he believes Norway's attacking trio gives them a genuine chance of causing another upset.

With Haaland's prolific finishing, Odegaard's creativity and Nusa's pace, Norway offer a far greater attacking threat than the disciplined, counter-attacking side that stunned Brazil nearly three decades ago.

Now the manager of Aalesund FK and also working as a World Cup pundit, Rekdal will watch Sunday's contest from the studio, confident another famous Norwegian victory is possible.

His prediction is clear: "Two-one to Norway," he said. "History repeats itself in football. It actually does quite often." (ANI)

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