Massachusetts [USA], July 3 (ANI): France defender Jules Kounde has responded to Spain star Lamine Yamal's comments about Les Bleus not being favourites over La Roja for the FIFA World Cup 2026, saying, "It doesn't bother me," as per the French news outlet L'Equipe.

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France and Spain have both remained unbeaten in the ongoing World Cup, securing their places in the Round of 16. France has enjoyed a dominant campaign, defeating Senegal 3-1, Iraq 3-0, Norway 4-1, and Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32. Spain, meanwhile, began with a goalless draw against Cape Verde before recording victories over Saudi Arabia (4-0), Uruguay (1-0), and Austria (3-0) in the Round of 32 to book their spot in the last 16.

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Speaking about his Barcelona teammate Yamal's earlier comments about France not being favourites over Spain for the 2026 World Cup, Jules Kounde said he was unfazed by the remarks, describing Yamal as an ambitious player who speaks his mind and adding that being labelled favourites means little in a tournament like the World Cup.

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"I know him very well. I know he's a very strong player, an ambitious guy who speaks his mind. Being a favourite in a competition doesn't mean much. It doesn't bother me; it makes me smile," Kounde said as quoted by L'Equipe.

Notably, Yamal earlier dismissed suggestions that France holds an advantage in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, owing to their impressive form.

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Speaking in an interview with El Partidazo de COPE, as quoted by The Score, Yamal had said, "They haven't beaten us since the Euros. They can't be better than us."

The Spain star also played down the significance of the teams' performances in the group stage, saying the knockout rounds present a completely different challenge.

"The group stage is meaningless. I don't think there's a favourite," he had said in an interview with El Partidazo de COPE, as quoted by The Score.

"Obviously, France is coming in at a very high level, in very good form. They have good players, but I don't think they're above anyone," he had added.

Coming to both teams' upcoming fixtures at the ongoing World Cup, France will lock horns with Paraguay in their Round of 16 clash on July 4 (local time) while Spain will meet the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal on July 6 (local time). (ANI)

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