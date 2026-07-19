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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe makes goal prediction for Messi in finals amid race for Golden Boot

FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe makes goal prediction for Messi in finals amid race for Golden Boot

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ANI
Updated At : 06:13 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Miami [US], July 19 (ANI): France captain Kylian Mbappe has predicted that Argentinian skipper and his former PSG mate, Lionel Messi, will score at least one goal against Spain in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday (local time).

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Mbappe's World Cup campaign ended after France lost to England 6-4 in the third-place match. However, the French skipper is leading the tally of goal scorers in the 2026 edition of the World Cup with 10 goals, putting him two clear of Messi, who has scored eight.

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As the two players compete for the Golden Boot, Mbappe told Fox Sports, "Leo, he scores all the time. Tomorrow he will score, for sure."

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Reflecting on the loss against England in the third-place match, Mbappe said that he would have preferred being in the finals against Spain rather than being the top scorer in World Cup history with 22 goals in as many games.

"It's certain that when you score so many goals in the World Cup, it elevates you to certain levels. But I would have preferred not to be the top scorer in history and play the match tomorrow [the final]," the French striker said.

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The French forward scored hat-tricks of braces against Senegal, Iraq and Sweden, before adding a penalty against Paraguay, the opening goal against Morocco, and two more strikes in the bronze medal match against England.

Notably, the brace against England also saw Mbappe create history by overtaking Lionel Messi to become the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history. The two goals took Mbappe's overall World Cup tally to 22 in just 22 matches, moving him one ahead of Messi, who scored 21 goals in 33 World Cup appearances.

Meanwhile, Argentina is preparing to defend its title against Spain in the final, as Messi gears up to play against his former club, Barcelona FC's prodigies Pedri and Lamine Yamal. Messi and his team will be up against the formidable Spanish defence, which has conceded only one goal in the tournament. Spain is aiming for their first FIFA World Cup crown since 2010. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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