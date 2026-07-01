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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: "Kylian's gesture touched me deeply" Deschamps lauds French skipper and team spirit after R32 win

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Kylian's gesture touched me deeply" Deschamps lauds French skipper and team spirit after R32 win

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ANI
Updated At : 10:33 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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New York [US], July 1 (ANI): France head coach Didier Deschamps expressed gratitude to captain Kylian Mbappe and the entire squad for their support during a difficult personal period, saying the forward's gesture and the team's unity deeply moved him, according to digital news outlet Franceinfo.

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Deschamps, who missed France's final group-stage match against Norway following the death of his mother, returned to the sidelines for Les Bleus' FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Sweden, where his side registered a commanding 3-0 victory.

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Reflecting on the support he received from his players during his absence, the France coach singled out Mbappe for his leadership and praised the collective spirit within the squad.

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Didier Deschamps also commented on the gesture from his captain, Kylian Mbappe, who came to celebrate with the national team coach during the opening goal against Sweden.

"Kylian's gesture touched me deeply. He has been exemplary from day one. The group was united, and they did what was necessary when I wasn't there. Team spirit doesn't win games, but it can certainly lose them," Deschamps said during a press conference, as quoted by Franceinfo.

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Reflecting on France's qualification for the Round of 16, the head coach described the result as a deserved step forward while stressing the importance of recognising the team's performance.

"This step has been taken, it's logical and natural, but you have to appreciate it when things are done well," Deschamps told M6 after the final whistle, as quoted by Franceinfo.

The France coach also underlined the collective ambition within the camp, making it clear that the squad is united in its pursuit of another FIFA World Cup triumph.

"We're on a mission, me too, with them," Deschamps said, reiterating France's determination to continue its quest for a third FIFA World Cup title, as quoted by Franceinfo.

France produced an assured display on Deschamps' return, with Mbappe scoring twice to help Les Bleus advance to the Round of 16, where they will face Paraguay. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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