Guadalape [Mexico], June 30 (ANI): Following his side's qualification to the FIFA World Cup round of 16, Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi expressed happiness at his team's win on social media.

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Issa Diop's equalising goal and a deciding penalty kick from Ismael Saibari helped Morocco surpass the Netherlands on penalties, securing their round of 16 spot and keeping their fight to go beyond the 2022 semifinal finish alive.

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Posting on his X, Bouaddi wrote, "La victoire de tout un peuple" (roughly translating to The victory of an entire people), with a heart emoji and a Morocco flag.

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Coming to the Morocco versus Netherlands clash, after a tightly contested first half with few clear-cut chances, the breakthrough finally arrived in the 72nd minute with Cody Gakpo scoring for the Netherlands.

The Netherlands appeared set to progress until Morocco produced a dramatic response in stoppage time. In the 91st minute, Chemsdine Talbi delivered a teasing cross into the penalty area, where Issa Diop rose highest to power a header past the goalkeeper and level the score at 1-1, silencing the Dutch supporters.

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The equaliser shifted the momentum in Morocco's favour, but neither side managed to create a decisive opportunity during the additional 30 minutes of extra time. Both teams remained disciplined defensively, forcing the contest to be settled by penalties.

The shootout proved to be a tense affair. Players from both teams missed two penalties each, while Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou once again demonstrated his penalty-saving reputation by correctly diving to deny Crysencio Summerville.

With the scores level, Ismael Saibari stepped up to take Morocco's decisive penalty and calmly converted, sealing a 3-2 shootout victory and sparking jubilant celebrations among the Moroccan players and fans. (ANI)

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