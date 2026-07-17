DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal, Pedro Porro train separately ahead of Spain's final clash against Argentina

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal, Pedro Porro train separately ahead of Spain's final clash against Argentina

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:43 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Atlanta [US], July 17 (ANI): Spain's Lamine Yamal and Pedro Porro trained separately from the rest of the squad on Thursday (local time) as they began preparations in New Jersey for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Argentina, as per Reuters.

Advertisement

The duo spent time lying on the pitch at one of New York's training facilities during the opening session of Luis de la Fuente's squad.

Advertisement

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) said that both players are expected to be fit for Sunday's final, adding that their separate training session was only a precautionary measure to manage their workload.

Advertisement

After Spain's semifinal victory over France, coach Luis de la Fuente revealed that Pedro Porro had been dealing with a knock, as per Reuters. According to the report, the full-back suffered a hamstring strain, though the injury is not considered serious.

About Yamal's situation, De la Fuente had said after the France game that the teenager had "nothing" serious, but the physical toll of his battles with France's Lucas Digne and Theo Hernandez was evident the following day, with the forward managing some soreness and bruises after a demanding match.

Advertisement

Spain secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance. Lamine Yamal played a key role in the win, winning a penalty after dispossessing Lucas Digne, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted in the 22nd minute to give Spain the lead.

Pedro Porro doubled Spain's advantage after the break following a fine move with Dani Olmo, while France struggled to create clear chances. Yamal had a goal ruled out for offside, and despite late efforts from Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, Spain's defence held firm to secure their sixth clean sheet in seven tournament matches.

The victory booked Spain's second-ever World Cup final appearance, where they will face Argentina. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts