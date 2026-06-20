FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal says he is fit but Spain managing his injury carefully

Atlanta [US], June 20 (ANI): Spanish youngster Lamine Yamal has said he is feeling fit and ready to contribute for his team, while stressing that he is still being carefully eased back into full match rhythm after recovering from a recent injury concern.

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The Barcelona star continues to carefully manage a return from a hamstring injury, though the 18-year-old remains available for limited minutes in Sunday's (local time) game against Saudi Arabia in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament.

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Yamal played 25 minutes in Spain's shocking 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in their opening, his first appearance in nearly two months.

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Speaking to Spanish public broadcaster TVE, as quoted by Reuters, Yamal admitted that although he is not yet ready for a full 90 minutes, he is eager to be on the pitch and help his side whenever called upon.

"I'm fine, I'm feeling good, but it's too soon, it's unnecessary; I'm still settling in - it's not the right time to play a full match yet - but I can play for as many minutes as the manager wants," Yamal said as quoted by Reuters.

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The young forward added that his desire to play sometimes outweighs caution, especially during the closing stages of the season when players are managing fitness alongside major international tournaments.

"I want to be on the pitch; at the end of the day, even if you know you can't play for 90 minutes, you always want to get out there and help the team," he added.

He also acknowledged the constant awareness players have of injuries ahead of major competitions, noting the importance of staying fit for international duty.

Yamal further expressed relief over his recovery, crediting the medical staff for ensuring his return to fitness.

"All players in the final stages of the season - with every injury, you think about the World Cup, and obviously about your team, but the World Cup is always on your mind," he said. After I've heard about the injury, thank God the doctors told me I was going to be ready, and here we are, happy. I hope I never get injured again." (ANI)

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