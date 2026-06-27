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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal starts as Spain make three changes for Uruguay clash

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal starts as Spain make three changes for Uruguay clash

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ANI
Updated At : 05:18 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Guadalajara [Mexico], June 27 (ANI): Lamine Yamal starts for Spain in their FIFA World Cup Group H clash against Uruguay on Friday, as coach Luis de la Fuente makes three changes to the side that beat Saudi Arabia 4-0.

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Marcos Llorente comes into the defence in place of Pedro Porro, while Mikel Merino and Alex Baena replace Dani Olmo and Nico Williams, both of whom drop to the bench, as per Reuters.

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Rodri captains Spain in midfield alongside Pedri, Merino and Baena, with Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal leading the attack.

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Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa also makes several changes from the side that drew 2-2 with Cape Verde, with Fernando Muslera starting in goal and Darwin Nunez leading the line.

Federico Valverde captains Uruguay, supported by a midfield featuring Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur, Agustin Canobbio, Maxi Araujo and Juan Manuel Sanabria.

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Spain top Group H with four points, while Uruguay sit second on two points and will be looking for a result to boost their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

Uruguay: Fernando Muslera; Sebastian Caceres, Guillermo Varela, Mathias Olivera; Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Agustin Canobbio, Maxi Araujo, Juan Manuel Sanabria; Darwin Nunez.

Spain: Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella; Mikel Merino, Alex Baena, Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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