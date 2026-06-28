FIFA World Cup 2026: Last-gasp Austria break Iran hearts as six-goal thrilling tie with Algeria sends both teams into knockouts

Kansas City (Missouri) [US], June 28 (ANI): Algeria and Austria produced one of the most dramatic matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage, battling to a pulsating 3-3 draw in their final Group J fixture that secured qualification for both teams while ending Iran's hopes of reaching the Round of 32.

Advertisement

With both sides aware that a draw would be enough to progress, the contest began cautiously in Kansas City. Despite the high stakes, neither goalkeeper was seriously tested during the opening 20 minutes as both teams preferred to avoid unnecessary risks.

Advertisement

The game sprang to life immediately after the first hydration break. Austria captain David Alaba showcased his trademark vision with a superb long pass that split the Algerian defence, allowing Marko Arnautovic to race through and calmly slot past Oussama Benbot to hand Ralf Rangnick's side the lead.

Advertisement

Algeria responded with intent. Rafik Belghali fired narrowly wide before Farès Chaibi struck the post from distance. Their persistence paid off just before halftime when Belghali produced a moment of individual brilliance, gliding past two defenders inside the box before smashing an unstoppable effort into the roof of the net to restore parity.

Austria regained the advantage early in the second half through Marcel Sabitzer. Konrad Laimer surged down the right flank and delivered a perfectly weighted cutback, which Sabitzer emphatically buried beyond Benbot.

Advertisement

Yet Algeria refused to back down once again. Houssem Aouar danced his way into the penalty area before finding Riyad Mahrez unmarked at the far post, and the veteran winger made no mistake with a composed finish.

With the score locked at 2-2, both teams appeared content with the result as the clock ticked towards full-time. However, stoppage time delivered extraordinary drama. Mahrez struck again in the 93rd minute with a low finish that seemingly secured all three points for Algeria and threatened Austria's qualification.

But with virtually the last kick of the game, substitute Sasa Kalajdzic rose highest to power home a dramatic equaliser, sparking wild celebrations among the Austrian players and supporters.

The breathtaking 3-3 draw ensured Algeria advanced as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams, while Austria finished second in Group J.

The result also proved devastating for Iran, whose hopes of reaching the knockout stage disappeared as both teams progressed after an unforgettable World Cup classic. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)